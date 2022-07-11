China auto sales rebound in June after weak first half

BEIJING (AP) — An industry group says China’s auto sales rose by a lackluster 3.4% over a year earlier in the first half of 2022 as anti-virus controls kept buyers away from dealerships. But the China Association of Auto Manufacturers said Monday that demand in the industry’s biggest global market rebounded in June. Sales in January-June rose to 10.4 million. June sales jumped 41% over a year earlier to 2.2 million after controls that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers were eased. China’s auto sales have suffered from consumer jitters over an economic downturn and anti-virus controls imposed starting in late March. Production has been hampered by shortages of processor chips and disruption of global supply chains.