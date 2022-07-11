EU urges second COVID-19 boosters for people ages 60 to 79

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union says it’s “critical” that authorities in the 27-nation bloc consider giving second coronavirus booster shots to people between the ages of 60 and 79 years and other vulnerable people. A new wave of the pandemic is sweeping across Europe. European Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a statement Monday that with cases rising in many nations, “There is no time to lose.” The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and European Medicines Agency said that the second boosters can be given at least four months after the first booster. Monday’s advice comes after the agencies in April recommended that people over 80 years of age be considered for a second booster.