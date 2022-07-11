Insider Q&A: Subway North America President Trevor Haynes

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Subway has a new recipe for success: fewer stores and a bigger menu. In early July, the 57-year-old sandwich chain introduced the Subway Series, a menu of 12 chef-developed sandwiches that can be ordered by name or number. The Monster, for example, combines steak, bacon, cheddar, green peppers, red onions and ranch dressing on Italian bread. It’s a big change for Subway, which is known for letting customers build their own sandwiches. Trevor Haynes, Subway’s North America president, said the company saw the need to simplify after a growing amount of digital order data showed 50% of customers always build the same sandwich.