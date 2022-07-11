Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle drags on company shares

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Twitter are down more than 6% in premarket trading after billionaire Elon Musk said that he was abandoning his $44 billion bid for the company and the social media platform vowed to challenge Musk in court. Musk alleged Friday that Twitter has failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts it has. Twitter has said for years in regulatory filings that it believes about 5% of the accounts on the platform are fake but on Monday Musk continued to taunt the company on Twitter over what he has described as a lack of data.