European Central Bank head targeted in cyberattack attempt

BERLIN (AP) — The European Central Bank says its president, Christine Lagarde, was targeted in an attempted cyberattack but no information was compromised. The Frankfurt-based central bank said Tuesday in an emailed response to a query about a report by Business Insider that the attempt took place “recently.” The bank added that “it was identified and halted quickly” but that it had nothing more to say amid an investigation. Business Insider reported, without naming sources, that Lagarde was contacted by text message from what appeared to be former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cellphone number by someone claiming that Merkel wanted to communicate with her by WhatsApp because that would be more secure.