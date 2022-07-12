Federal utility seeks proposals for big carbon-free push

By JONATHAN MATTISE and ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility is seeking proposals for for a huge addition of carbon-free electricity. The Tennessee Valley Authority’s request for carbon-free proposals seeks up to 5,000 megawatts of carbon-free energy before 2029. It’s the first request nuclear industry experts know of that pairs new nuclear technologies with wind and solar. The request includes other options, such as hydroelectric, geothermal, and battery energy storage systems. The move comes juxtaposed with the federal utility’s lingering proposal to shut down the massive coal-fired Cumberland Fossil Plant in Tennessee and replace it with natural gas. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has raised concerns over that plan. TVA’s final decision is expected in the coming months.