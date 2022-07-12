Italy’s Draghi warns 5-Stars against political ultimatums

ROME (AP) — Premier Mario Draghi says his government is still able to get things done despite tensions with the 5-Star Movement. But he warned that it can’t function if coalition members make ultimatums.Draghi briefed reporters Tuesday after meeting with unions on the government’s latest efforts to mitigate the effects of soaring inflation and high energy costs on workers, families and industries.The meeting came after 5-Star lawmakers abstained from voting on a government measure in the lower Chamber of Deputies on Monday, in a sign of a lack of support. The measure comes before the Senate on Thursday.