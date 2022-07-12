Macron dismisses criticism of Uber contacts as minister

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is dismissing critics who questioned his close dealings with Uber executives and business lobbyists when he was France’s economy minister. Macron’s political opponents on the left and the right lashed out at the president Monday while lawmakers considered a no-confidence motion against his government. They accused him of representing the interests of multinational companies instead of struggling workers in France. The barrage of criticism came after an international group of investigative journalists revealed Macron’s meetings and communications with Uber executives and their lobbyists between 2014 and 2016. Macron said Tuesday that he was “extremely proud” of his achievements as the French minister of economy and finance.