Now there are 8: UK leader field slims as nominations close

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Nominations in the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have closed, with eight Conservative lawmakers securing enough support from their colleagues to make the first ballot. Candidates needed support from at least 20 Conservative lawmakers to remain in the contest for run-off votes starting Wednesday. Candidates who met the threshold include former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and backbench lawmaker Tom Tugendhat. Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid failed to make the cut. Conservative lawmakers will reduce the race to two candidates through a series of elimination votes, before the final pair is put to a ballot of party members. Johnson quit last week as party leader after months of scandals.