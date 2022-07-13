Firefighters battle wildfires from Portugal to France

By HELENA ALVES and JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Firefighters from Portugal and Spain to southern France are battling a spate of wildfires scorching Western Europe amid an unusual heat wave that authorities link to climate change. Portuguese authorities say more than 600 people have been evacuated and about 120 have needed medical attention. Water-dumping planes helped 1,300 firefighters combat the worst of the blazes in the nation’s central area. More than 800 firefighters battled two wildfires in the region outside Bordeaux in southwest France. Spain’s weather service warn that unusually high temperatures combined with a lack of rainfall have created ideal conditions for destructive fires.