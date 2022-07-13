Germany’s climate plan: More bike lanes, no car speed limit

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has unveiled a new package of climate measures to close the emissions gap in the transport and housing sectors as part of the country’s plan to become carbon neutral by 2045. The transport minister said his department would boost the installation of electric vehicle charging stations, expand public transport and build more bicycle lanes so people can leave their gasoline-powered cars at home. But he said Germany would not be introducing a general speed limit on its highways. Environmental activists say that move would immediately cut emissions and lower the sky-high cost of fuel by reducing demand. Currently, many stretches of Germany’s Autobahn have no speed limit.