LGBTQ harassment, slurs abound on social media, report says

By AMANDA SEITZ

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says social media platforms including Facebook and TikTok are failing to stop hate and threats against LGBTQ users. Wednesday’s report comes from the advocacy group GLAAD. A majority of LGBTQ people say they’ve faced menacing posts or comments while scrolling online. Gay Los Angeles musician Peter Sapinsky says he’s faced harassment in the online gaming community. GLAAD says the tech companies don’t share enough information about how they respond to attacks and reveal few details about posts or accounts pushing hate speech or harassing LGBTQ users. Social media platforms have outlined policies designed to prevent LGBTQ users from being harassed, threatened or discriminated against by other users because of their identity.