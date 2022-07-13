Twitter: Attrition up a bit, companywide layoffs not planned

By The Associated Press

Twitter is telling employees that it’s not planning any companywide layoffs, but there could be some restructuring and organization changes as it heads into a legal battle over the potential sale to Elon Musk. It also says in a regulatory filing that Twitter is losing workers at a slightly higher rate than in normal economic times, but attrition is in line with current tech industry trends. The company says it will monitor turnover to identify problems and mitigate them. Twitter said it planned to offer packages to retain employees, and on June 20, it had asked Musk to agree to them. But the filing says Musk did not give consent.