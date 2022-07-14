Emirates slams Heathrow Airport’s order to cut flights

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — Emirates Air has rejected a demand by London’s Heathrow Airport for airlines to cut summer flights in a bid to ease travel disruptions. The Mideast carrier calls it an “entirely unreasonable and unacceptable” move that shows “blatant disregard for customers.” The airline on Thursday accused Heathrow’s management of “incompetence” for not being ready to deal with the “super peak period” for travel. It comes a day after Heathrow announced it was capping daily passenger numbers at 100,000. The airport also told airlines to stop selling tickets as it seeks to quell travel chaos caused by soaring travel demand and staff shortages. Heathrow says it’s been asking airlines for help on solving its staffing challenges, “but no clear plans were forthcoming.”