EU takes Hungary to highest court over LGBT, media rules

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive has intensified its legal standoff with Hungary by taking Budapest to the EU’s highest court over a restrictive law on LGBT issues and media freedom. The EU had already tried for a year to make Hungary change a law that bans content portraying or promoting homosexuality. It was the latest shot in a long political battle in which Brussels perceives Prime Minister Viktor Orban as deliberately stepping away from the cornerstones of Western democracy. Hungary depicts the European Commission as overly meddling in internal politics and imposing moral standards it considers far too liberal.

By RAF CASERT and JUSTIN SPIKE Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.