Wells Fargo 2Q profit falls, even as interest rates climb

Wells Fargo’s second-quarter sales and profit fell short of Wall Street expectations, even as the nation’s largest mortgage lender saw its net interest income jump due to higher interest rates. The San Francisco bank earned $3.1 billion in the period, or 74 cents per share, coming up short of the 80 cents per share analysts expected. Sales were $17 billion, also below the $17.5 billion Wall Street projected. Interest income jumped 16% to $10.2 billion from $8.8 billion in last year’s second quarter, but the bank said that its non-interest income declined by 40%.

