Croatia: Anthrax found in dead cattle in nature park

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian authorities say anthrax has been confirmed in dozens of cattle found dead in a nature park southeast of the capital, Zagreb. Authorities conducted tests on the animal carcasses after reports that the cattle had developed neurological symptoms. The Ministry of Agriculture said Saturday that all measures are being taken to contain the outbreak in Lonjsko Polje, a flood plain by the Sava River. The state HRT television reported that four people also have been hospitalized with light, skin-related symptoms. The report said a total of 107 cattle have died in the past two weeks. Anthrax is caused by bacterial spores that can lie dormant in the ground until they are activated by heavy rain, flooding or drought.

