Germany again rejects Russian explanation for gas supply cut

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says a turbine at the center of uncertainty about future gas deliveries through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe was only supposed to be installed in September, underlining its insistence that there should be no technical obstacle to the gas flow. Russia’s Gazprom reduced gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany by 60% last month. The Russian state-owned gas company cited alleged technical problems involving equipment that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul. German politicians have dismissed Russia’s explanation for the reduction in gas flowing through Nord Stream 1. They say the decision was a political gambit by the Kremlin to sow uncertainty and further push up energy prices.

