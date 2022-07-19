Chipotle closes store in Maine, thwarting union efforts

Chipotle is closing a Maine store that had been leading efforts to unionize the chain. Employees at the Augusta, Maine, Chipotle had filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board in June asking to hold a union election at the store. It was the first Chipotle to file such a petition. But on Tuesday, Chipotle said it was permanently closing the store. Labor organizers say they will fight the closure, and say Chipotle is trying to send a message to other stores. But the company blames staffing problems and says the closure has nothing to do with the union.

