Lebanese forces, investigative judge raid central bank

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese security forces, accompanied by an investigative judge, have raided the country’s Central Bank in a divisive investigation against the bank’s embattled governor. The judge was apparently searching for the governor in the raid on Tuesday but left after not finding him. Judge Ghada Aoun had been investigating Gov. Riad Salameh for months, and in March charged him with illicit enrichment and money laundering. A handful of European countries, including Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein are also investigating Salameh for alleged money laundering and embezzlement. Lebanon is grappling with a staggering economic crisis that has pushed over three quarters of its population into poverty. Many blame the 71-year-old governor for the crisis.

