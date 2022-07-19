Simon & Schuster publisher steps down to work on book

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of Simon & Schuster’s flagship imprint, Dana Canedy, is stepping down to concentrate on a sequel to a book Denzel Washington adapted last year for the film “A Journal for Jordan.” Canedy, a former New York Times editor and writer and the first Black woman to be hired as publisher of Simon & Schuster, will step down July 27. Her next book has been acquired by Simon & Schuster and she will continue there as an advisor and to work on some projects she brought to the company, including former Vice President Mike Pence’s memoir.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.