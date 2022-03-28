Residents return home after fleeing latest Colorado wildfire

Nearly 20,000 people who were forced to flee a wildfire in northern Colorado are back home after firefighters were able to stop the spread of the fire at 190 acres. The fire that broke out Saturday in the rolling hills near Boulder burned to within 1,000 yards of homes on the west end of the college town. It’s near the area where more than 1,000 homes were destroyed by a wildfire pushed by strong winds in late December. Meanwhile, firefighters were battling several wildfires in Texas, one of which temporarily caused evacuations near Fort Hood.