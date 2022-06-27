Some cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers

By ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The skies over a scattering of Western U.S. cities will stay dark for the third consecutive Fourth of July as some big fireworks displays are canceled again, this time for pandemic-related supply chain or staffing problems, or fire concerns amid dry weather. The city of Phoenix cited supply chain issues in canceling its three major Independence Day fireworks shows this year. The northern Arizona city of Flagstaff is replacing fireworks with a laser light show. Some cities in California and Colorado are also nixing the once traditional fireworks shows for their July 4 celebrations.