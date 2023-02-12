U2 returning to stage in Las Vegas, minus one of quartet

NEW YORK (AP) — U2 plans a return to the stage later this year in Las Vegas, minus one member of its original quartet. Drummer Larry Mullen is on the injured list, facing surgery due to issues with his neck and elbows. Dutch drummer Bram van den Berg will fill in for him. Only twice since 1978 has either Bono, the Edge, Mullen or Adam Clayton missed a gig, when Clayton missed a show in Australia and after Mullen broke his foot the same year. The shows will open a new venue, MSG Sphere, and will be focused on the band’s 1991 album “Achtung Baby.” No other shows were announced, but it’s unlikely a new show would be constructed for one city.

