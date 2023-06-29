Deadly germ behind infant formula shortage joins CDC watchlist of bad bugs

Federal health officials will start formally tracking infections caused by the rare but potentially deadly germ that sickened babies and triggered a nationwide shortage of infant formula last year. A group that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to add cronobacter infection to the watchlist of reported serious condition monitored by the agency. States could begin reporting to the federal agency by next year. The bacteria is found widely in the environment. When the bug gets into a food such as powdered formula, it can cause life-threatening bloodstream infections and meningitis in very young or ill infants.

