One-third of Americans under heat alerts as blistering temps spread from Southwest to California
By EUGENE GARCIA and JANIE HAR
Associated Press
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — More than a third of Americans are under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings as a blistering heatwave continues across the Southwest and California. The sweltering conditions were expected to keep building Friday and through the weekend. Forecasters say some California residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year. The sweltering temperatures are forcing residents to seek out air conditioning or find other ways to stay cool. Officials are opening cooling centers and looking for other ways to protect vulnerable populations like the elderly and homeless residents.