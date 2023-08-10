Kentucky governor’s efforts to help storm-ravaged towns may dilute GOP advantage in rural areas

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Gina Thorn’s life was uprooted when a tornado tore through her Kentucky hometown of Mayfield, but her family stuck it out and now they’re homeowners. Thorn says Gov. Andy Beshear deserves credit for their brighter outlook. She intends to show her appreciation by voting for the Democratic incumbent in November. Thorn’s story had a happy outcome but that hasn’t happened yet for everybody. Some storm survivors grumble about the slow pace of recovery. The time Beshear has spent helping disaster-stricken places like Mayfield rebuild could be a key to his reelection bid against Republican challenger Daniel Cameron, the state’s attorney general.

