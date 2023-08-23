Colorado man accused of killing 10 at supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say
By COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say a Colorado man accused of killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket in 2021 is competent to proceed toward a trial. The district attorney’s office said Wednesday that experts have determined the man charged with killing 10 people at the King Soopers grocery store in March of that year no longer has a mental disability that prevents him from assisting in his defense. The prosecutors office also said that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa can now participate in the court case against him. The statement said a judge still must accept that conclusion in order for proceedings to resume.