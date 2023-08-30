Critical fire weather arrives in Northern California; PG&E to restore power after targeted outages
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and JOHN ANTCZAK
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gusty winds and low humidity have brought a high risk of wildfires to the interior of Northern California. Pacific Gas & Electric proactively cut electricity early Wednesday to about 8,400 customers in small parts of eight counties, mostly in the western Sacramento Valley. Winds calmed throughout the afternoon, and by 5 p.m. the utility issued a weather “all-clear,” saying it would begin the process of restoring electricity. Public safety power shutoffs are intended to prevent fires from starting when power lines are downed by winds or struck by falling trees or windblown debris. California has so far avoided widespread wildfires this year.