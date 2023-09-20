Normal operations return to MGM Resorts 10 days after cyberattack, casino company says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino company MGM Resorts International says it has restored computer systems at properties across the U.S., 10 days after a cyberattack led to the shutdown of its computer systems. In social media statements, the company said Wednesday that resort services, dining, entertainment, pools and spas were operational. It also said its website and phone app were taking dining and spa reservations while the company works to restore hotel booking and loyalty reward functions. Details about the extent of the data breach were not immediately disclosed, including what information may have been compromised and how much the break-in cost the company.

