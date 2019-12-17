Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning: Northern Oregon Cascades until Dec 19 at 4:00 PM
Winter Weather Advisory: Northern Oregon Cascades until Dec 19 at 10:00 AM
Winter Weather Advisory: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Klamath Basin until Dec 19 at 1:00 PM
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
December 17, 2019 10:18 pm
Published 10:09 pm

Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

basketball generic 2

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 61, Woodburn 44

Barlow 83, Tualatin 63

Beaverton 55, Madison 31

Bend 43, Madras 42

Benson 47, McMinnville 34

Blanchet Catholic 55, Catlin Gabel 54

Cascade, Idaho 88, Four Rivers Community School 23

Central Catholic 85, West Linn 65

Central Christian 44, Hosanna Christian 38

Chiawana, Wash. 83, Hermiston 44

Churchill 57, Sheldon 29

Clatskanie 68, Yamhill-Carlton 39

Coquille 54, Oakland 37

Corbett 82, Stevenson, Wash. 76

Corvallis 85, Lebanon 60

Cottage Grove 45, Sisters 30

Crescent Valley 62, North Salem 51

Crosshill Christian 71, Falls City 25

Crow 52, Alsea 31

Damascus Christian 50, Trinity 24

Days Creek 39, Horizon Christian Hood River 35, OT

Eddyville 40, Mapleton 38

Forest Grove 59, Reynolds 48

Glencoe 65, St. Helens 59

Griswold 63, Echo 44

Henley 56, Yreka, Calif. 44

Illinois Valley 77, Gold Beach 34

Jefferson 53, Scio 51, OT

Lakeridge 63, Century 59

Life Christian 96, Southwest Christian 24

Livingstone 72, C.S. Lewis 42

Marist 73, Hidden Valley 47

Mountainside 60, McNary 58

N. Clackamas Christian 67, St. Stephens Academy 39

Newberg 75, Centennial 35

Ontario 48, Payette, Idaho 45

Oregon Episcopal 39, Willamina 33

Parkrose 63, Ridgeview 37

Pendleton 56, Lewiston, Idaho 53

Perrydale 72, Oregon School for Deaf 23

Pilot Rock 62, Condon/Wheeler 47

Portland Christian 36, Neah-Kah-Nie 30

Prospect 43, Gilchrist 41

Riverdale 68, Valley Catholic 55

Riverside 50, Heppner 37

Rogue River 43, Riddle 23

Santiam Christian 78, Portland Adventist 61

Siletz Valley Early College 75, McKenzie 32

South Albany 83, Dallas 44

South Eugene 58, Lincoln 43

South Medford 53, Ashland 46

St. Mary’s 81, Etna, Calif. 58

Summit 69, Southridge 47

Sutherlin 39, Creswell 36

Sweet Home 61, Tillamook 44

Triad School 61, North Lake 38

Trinity Lutheran 88, Chiloquin 33

Umatilla 56, Stanfield 52

Weston-McEwen 51, Irrigon 49

Westview 53, Oregon City 43

Willamette 63, Roseburg 62

Yoncalla 54, Reedsport 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 39, Crow 28

Bandon 50, Powers/Pacific Co-op 33

Banks 54, Rainier 14

Bend 57, Madras 43

Benson 71, Central Catholic 57

Brookings-Harbor 67, Marshfield 40

Burns 47, Baker 46

Cascade, Idaho 65, Four Rivers Community School 19

Catlin Gabel 38, Blanchet Catholic 22

Centennial 47, Jefferson PDX 29

Central Christian 47, Hosanna Christian 30

Chiawana, Wash. 63, Hermiston 41

Churchill 60, Wilsonville 47

Clackamas 56, Roosevelt 19

Clatskanie 69, Yamhill-Carlton 19

Coquille 53, Oakland 20

Cottage Grove 50, Sisters 23

Country Christian 59, Portland Waldorf 15

Damascus Christian 50, Trinity 24

East Linn Christian 57, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 33

Echo 48, Griswold 27

Eddyville 47, Mapleton 23

Falls City 30, Crosshill Christian 29

Gilchrist 30, Prospect 26

Grants Pass 57, Cleveland 55

Henley 51, Yreka, Calif. 40

Heppner 44, Riverside 35

Hidden Valley 58, Marist 33

Illinois Valley 46, Gold Beach 42

Irrigon 39, Weston-McEwen 35

Jefferson 46, Scio 35

La Pine 40, Bonanza 25

Lebanon 57, Corvallis 44

Livingstone 48, C.S. Lewis 14

Lost River 54, Cascade Christian 30

McMinnville 54, Sunset 33

McNary 43, Madison 30

Mohawk 63, Triangle Lake 38

Monroe 31, Waldport 24

North Lake 44, Triad School 31

Nyssa 44, Ontario 35

Oregon Episcopal 32, Willamina 27

Parma, Idaho 40, Vale 25

Pendleton 58, Lewiston, Idaho 44

Perrydale 61, Oregon School for Deaf 23

Pilot Rock 37, Condon/Wheeler 34, OT

Pleasant Hill 53, Elmira 41

Portland Christian 54, Neah-Kah-Nie 21

Ridgeview 59, Mountain View 56

Rogue River 43, Riddle 23

Santiam Christian 43, Portland Adventist 26

Sheldon 72, Hillsboro 43

Siletz Valley Early College 75, McKenzie 32

Silverton 51, West Albany 37

South Albany 49, Dallas 39

South Salem 61, Barlow 44

Southwest Christian 34, Trout Lake, Wash. 26

St. Helens 54, De La Salle 38

St. Paul 68, Willamette Valley Christian 31

Stanfield 50, Umatilla 19

Stevenson, Wash. 62, Corbett 47

Sutherlin 66, Creswell 24

The Dalles 51, Scappoose 40

Thurston 82, Redmond 19

Tigard 47, Westview 46

Trinity Lutheran 51, Chiloquin 50

Valley Catholic 73, Riverdale 36

Willamette 55, Roseburg 29

Wilson 47, Sprague 20

Yoncalla 46, Reedsport 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lakeview vs. Etna, Calif., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

