Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 78, Greenleaf 29
Burley 52, Century 49
Canyon Ridge 68, Jerome 63
Carey 64, Camas County 45
Cascade 88, Four Rivers Community School, Ore. 23
Castleford 52, Sun Valley Community 38
Council 71, Salmon River 57
Dietrich 68, Hagerman 47
Emmett 44, Parma 31
Immaculate Conception 48, Kootenai 22
Kamiah 59, Prairie 53
Kimberly 72, Gooding 31
Kuna 72, Caldwell 45
Lakeland 70, St. Maries 57
Lakeside 90, Mullan/St. Regis 31
Logos 59, Deary 45
McCall-Donnelly 35, Marsing 34
New Plymouth 58, Melba 47
Ontario, Ore. 48, Payette 45
Pendleton, Ore. 56, Lewiston 53
Preston 77, Shelley 39
Rocky Mountain 65, Eagle 51
South Fremont 57, W. Jefferson 51
Sugar-Salem 62, Snake River 54
Twin Falls 43, Mountain Home 38
Valley 52, Declo 45
Wallace 71, Bonners Ferry 70
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 48, American Falls 37
Blackfoot 62, Hillcrest 44
Bonneville 39, Rigby 29
Buhl 45, Wendell 22
Burley 77, Canyon Ridge 59
Caldwell 50, Vallivue 24
Carey 41, Camas County 36
Cascade 65, Four Rivers Community School, Ore. 19
Centennial 57, Skyview 50
Clark Fork 42, Noxon, Mont. 40
Colton, Wash. 73, Kendrick 70
Filer 42, Declo 39
Greenleaf 41, Ambrose 19
Hagerman 44, Dietrich 40
Highland 60, Sky View, Utah 39
Lost Rivers 54, Salmon 26
Mackay 64, Challis 34
Melba 34, Nampa Christian 29
Middleton 47, Kuna 45
New Plymouth 80, Vision Charter 21
Nezperce 43, Highland 14
Notus 59, Compass Public Charter School 25
Parma 40, Vale, Ore. 25
Pendleton, Ore. 58, Lewiston 44
Potlatch 44, Deary 40
Preston 53, Pocatello 24
Raft River 61, Glenns Ferry 32
Ririe 51, N. Fremont 46
Riverstone International School 73, Gem State Adventist 21
Rockland 40, Watersprings 8
Sandpoint 51, St. Maries 22
Skyline 75, Idaho Falls 50
Soda Springs 56, Logan, Utah 52
Thunder Ridge 57, Madison 54
Timberlake 50, Coeur d’Alene 39
Twin Falls 63, Wood River 31
Weiser 56, Homedale 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/