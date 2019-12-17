Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:37 pm

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 78, Greenleaf 29

Burley 52, Century 49

Canyon Ridge 68, Jerome 63

Carey 64, Camas County 45

Cascade 88, Four Rivers Community School, Ore. 23

Castleford 52, Sun Valley Community 38

Council 71, Salmon River 57

Dietrich 68, Hagerman 47

Emmett 44, Parma 31

Immaculate Conception 48, Kootenai 22

Kamiah 59, Prairie 53

Kimberly 72, Gooding 31

Kuna 72, Caldwell 45

Lakeland 70, St. Maries 57

Lakeside 90, Mullan/St. Regis 31

Logos 59, Deary 45

McCall-Donnelly 35, Marsing 34

New Plymouth 58, Melba 47

Ontario, Ore. 48, Payette 45

Pendleton, Ore. 56, Lewiston 53

Preston 77, Shelley 39

Rocky Mountain 65, Eagle 51

South Fremont 57, W. Jefferson 51

Sugar-Salem 62, Snake River 54

Twin Falls 43, Mountain Home 38

Valley 52, Declo 45

Wallace 71, Bonners Ferry 70

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 48, American Falls 37

Blackfoot 62, Hillcrest 44

Bonneville 39, Rigby 29

Buhl 45, Wendell 22

Burley 77, Canyon Ridge 59

Caldwell 50, Vallivue 24

Carey 41, Camas County 36

Cascade 65, Four Rivers Community School, Ore. 19

Centennial 57, Skyview 50

Clark Fork 42, Noxon, Mont. 40

Colton, Wash. 73, Kendrick 70

Filer 42, Declo 39

Greenleaf 41, Ambrose 19

Hagerman 44, Dietrich 40

Highland 60, Sky View, Utah 39

Lost Rivers 54, Salmon 26

Mackay 64, Challis 34

Melba 34, Nampa Christian 29

Middleton 47, Kuna 45

New Plymouth 80, Vision Charter 21

Nezperce 43, Highland 14

Notus 59, Compass Public Charter School 25

Parma 40, Vale, Ore. 25

Pendleton, Ore. 58, Lewiston 44

Potlatch 44, Deary 40

Preston 53, Pocatello 24

Raft River 61, Glenns Ferry 32

Ririe 51, N. Fremont 46

Riverstone International School 73, Gem State Adventist 21

Rockland 40, Watersprings 8

Sandpoint 51, St. Maries 22

Skyline 75, Idaho Falls 50

Soda Springs 56, Logan, Utah 52

Thunder Ridge 57, Madison 54

Timberlake 50, Coeur d’Alene 39

Twin Falls 63, Wood River 31

Weiser 56, Homedale 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

