Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police say the remains of missing Vancouver teen Nikki Kuhnhausen have been found and a man has been arrested and charged with her murder. The Vancouver Police Department says David Bogdanov was arrested Tuesday. Kuhnhausen was a 17-year-old transgender girl who last talked to her family June 5. Detectives accessed Kuhnhausen’s Snapchat account and found that Bogdanov had picked her up in his car. A Vancouver police spokeswoman says they believe Bogdanov asked Kuhnhausen to get out of his car after he learned she was transgender. Bogdanov said he asked Kuhnhausen to get out of his car — but said she walked away and he never saw her after that.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s capital city has notified dozens of people living in tents along a sidewalk that they must leave or face criminal prosecution. Authorities put orange notices on their tents and makeshift shelters Tuesday saying it was an illegal camp and that the occupants must leave by 9 a.m. Wednesday. The Supreme Court will not review an appellate decision that makes it harder for cities to keep homeless people from sleeping on the streets. The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals applies across several Western states where cities are struggling with homelessness brought on by rising housing costs and income inequality. Officials in Salem say they’re not violating the appeals court ruling.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man convicted of manslaughter years after the 2000 death of his 15-year-old girlfriend is expected to walk out of prison after the state decided not to appeal a ruling that overturned the conviction. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier decided against a new trial for Nicholas McGuffin in the death of Leah Freeman. A judge earlier this month overturned McGuffin’s conviction because the Oregon State Police crime lab failed to disclose that it had found another man’s DNA on the girl’s shoe. Malheur County Circuit Senior Judge Patricia Sullivan concluded the DNA information could have led the jury to acquit McGuffin. Frasier says he thinks authorities convicted the right man.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Hospital has suspended all civil admissions until Dec. 27 to prioritize patients ordered by courts to receive competency restoration treatment. The Bulletin reports the pause on civil commitments was announced in a Monday letter to the hospital’s statewide partners. It is effective immediately. Hospital spokeswoman Rebeka Gipson-King says the move is intended to help the hospital comply with a federal court ruling. The ruling requires criminal defendants ordered to receive treatment so they can assist in their own trial be admitted within seven days of a judge’s order.