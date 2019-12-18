Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police say the remains of missing Vancouver teen Nikki Kuhnhausen have been found and a man has been arrested and charged with her murder. The Vancouver Police Department says David Bogdanov was arrested Tuesday. Kuhnhausen was a 17-year-old transgender girl who last talked to her family June 5. Detectives accessed Kuhnhausen’s Snapchat account and found that Bogdanov had picked her up in his car. A Vancouver police spokeswoman says they believe Bogdanov asked Kuhnhausen to get out of his car after he learned she was transgender. Bogdanov said he asked Kuhnhausen to get out of his car — but said she walked away and he never saw her after that.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state has sued the Trump administration over its practice of arresting people at courthouses for immigration violations. The lawsuit says it interferes with the state’s authority to run its judicial system. Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court. It says that when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents patrol courthouse hallways and parking lots, it deters crime victims and witnesses from testifying and interferes with criminal prosecutions. A similar lawsuit by prosecutors in Massachusetts has resulted in a preliminary order blocking immigration agents from making civil arrests at courthouses there. The administration has appealed the Massachusetts order.

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man driving a van crashed into a crowded store near Seattle, injuring 11 people. The King County Sheriff’s Office says a woman apparently shoplifted from the Ross Dress for Less store in Burien, then got into the van. The driver of the van tried to speed off and crashed into a car, then through the store’s windows. The van hit a stroller with a 2-year-old boy in it as well as several other people. The boy, his grandfather and another man were critically injured. The van driver and passenger were arrested.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane Tribe of Indians will finally be compensated after some of their ancestral homelands were flooded by the giant Grand Coulee Dam seven decades ago. The U.S. House on Monday approved and sent to President Donald Trump a bill that sets up yearly payments to the tribe based on a similar system for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. The Spokesman-Review reported that Trump is expected to sign the bill. The Spokane Tribe will receive $6 million a year for 10 years, and $8 million a year after that. The money will come from revenues of the Bonneville Power Administration, which sells electricity generated by Grand Coulee and other federal dams in the Northwest.