Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 1:30 p.m.

LEGISLATIVE OUTLOOK

MOSCOW — Property tax relief and redistricting will be high on the list of priorities in the 2020 legislative session, Idaho House Republicans say. SENT: 307 words.

IN BRIEF:

YELLOWSTONE WOLVES KILLED: 2 Yellowstone National Park wolf pups killed by vehicle

BOISE MURDER CHARGE: Boise man charged with murder after woman’s body found