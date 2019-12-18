Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Body of Vancouver teen found, man arrested

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police say the remains of missing Vancouver teen Nikki Kuhnhausen have been found and a man has been arrested and charged with her murder. The Vancouver Police Department says David Bogdanov was arrested Tuesday. Kuhnhausen was a 17-year-old transgender girl who last talked to her family June 5. Detectives accessed Kuhnhausen’s Snapchat account and found that Bogdanov had picked her up in his car. A Vancouver police spokeswoman says they believe Bogdanov asked Kuhnhausen to get out of his car after he learned she was transgender. Bogdanov said he asked Kuhnhausen to get out of his car — but said she walked away and he never saw her after that.

Oregon’s capital city tells homeless to leave sidewalk camp

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s capital city has notified dozens of people living in tents along a sidewalk that they must leave or face criminal prosecution. Authorities put orange notices on their tents and makeshift shelters Tuesday saying it was an illegal camp and that the occupants must leave by 9 a.m. Wednesday. The Supreme Court will not review an appellate decision that makes it harder for cities to keep homeless people from sleeping on the streets. The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals applies across several Western states where cities are struggling with homelessness brought on by rising housing costs and income inequality. Officials in Salem say they’re not violating the appeals court ruling.

Man convicted of killing girlfriend in 2000 to be released

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man convicted of manslaughter years after the 2000 death of his 15-year-old girlfriend is expected to walk out of prison after the state decided not to appeal a ruling that overturned the conviction. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier decided against a new trial for Nicholas McGuffin in the death of Leah Freeman. A judge earlier this month overturned McGuffin’s conviction because the Oregon State Police crime lab failed to disclose that it had found another man’s DNA on the girl’s shoe. Malheur County Circuit Senior Judge Patricia Sullivan concluded the DNA information could have led the jury to acquit McGuffin. Frasier says he thinks authorities convicted the right man.

State hospital temporarily suspends civil commitments

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Hospital has suspended all civil admissions until Dec. 27 to prioritize patients ordered by courts to receive competency restoration treatment. The Bulletin reports the pause on civil commitments was announced in a Monday letter to the hospital’s statewide partners. It is effective immediately. Hospital spokeswoman Rebeka Gipson-King says the move is intended to help the hospital comply with a federal court ruling. The ruling requires criminal defendants ordered to receive treatment so they can assist in their own trial be admitted within seven days of a judge’s order.

DA: Officer force on Albany man justified

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — The Linn County District Attorney’s Office has ruled that police force was justified in an Oct. 23 stun gun incident that ended in an Albany man’s death. The Democrat-Herald reports the district attorney’s office also concluded that the stun gun or other police action did not lead to the resident’s death. District Attorney Doug Marteeny said in a statement that 45-year-old James Fuller Plymell III died from cardiac complications of acute methamphetamine toxicity. Plymell died after an encounter with Albany police officers that began as an attempt to help him move his car out of traffic.

Audit: Portland leaders fell short on tax-funded programs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A city auditor’s report released Tuesday says Portland leaders failed to fully deliver on promises they made to voters as they implemented arts, cannabis, affordable housing, and street repair programs funded by voter-approved taxes and bond measures. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the audit focused on measures and taxes passed in 2016: the 3% tax on recreational marijuana, the $258.4 million affordable housing bond, and the 10-cents-a-gallon tax to raise money to repair roads over the next four years. The audit also analyzed the 7-year-old Portland art tax for schools and nonprofit programs that assesses a $35 charge per resident annually.

Opponent of Newberg marijuana facility formally objects

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The main opponent of a controversial proposed hemp and marijuana processing facility near Newberg, Oregon, is filing an appeal. The owners of the 22.7-acre property want to grow 5-10 acres of hemp on the property, grow up to 10,000 square feet of marijuana indoors, and process both in separate buildings. Laura Cochran lives next door to the property and has opposed the planned use since it started, voicing numerous concerns. Her primary argument is that the facility would harm her “adult autistic son who is highly disabled and hypersensitive to noise and odor,”

Canadian brothers plead guilty to Bitcoin scheme

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two Canadian brothers have pleaded guilty to duping an Oregonian woman out of more than $140,000 worth of bitcoin currency. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jagroop Singh Khatkar surrendered to federal authorities for the negotiated plea agreement. He appeared with his brother, Karanjit Singh Khatkhar, before U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon in federal court in Portland. The brothers, of Surrey, British Columbia, each pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering.