Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRANSGENDER TEEN-MURDER

Body of Vancouver teen found, man arrested

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police say the remains of missing Vancouver teen Nikki Kuhnhausen have been found and a man has been arrested and charged with her murder. The Vancouver Police Department says David Bogdanov was arrested Tuesday. Kuhnhausen was a 17-year-old transgender girl who last talked to her family June 5. Detectives accessed Kuhnhausen’s Snapchat account and found that Bogdanov had picked her up in his car. A Vancouver police spokeswoman says they believe Bogdanov asked Kuhnhausen to get out of his car after he learned she was transgender. Bogdanov said he asked Kuhnhausen to get out of his car — but said she walked away and he never saw her after that.

AP-US-WASHINGTON-COURTHOUSE-IMMIGRATION-ARRESTS

Washington state sues over courthouse immigration arrests

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state has sued the Trump administration over its practice of arresting people at courthouses for immigration violations. The lawsuit says it interferes with the state’s authority to run its judicial system. Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court. It says that when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents patrol courthouse hallways and parking lots, it deters crime victims and witnesses from testifying and interferes with criminal prosecutions. A similar lawsuit by prosecutors in Massachusetts has resulted in a preliminary order blocking immigration agents from making civil arrests at courthouses there. The administration has appealed the Massachusetts order.

VAN CRASH

Van crashes into crowded store near Seattle, injuring 11

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man driving a van crashed into a crowded store near Seattle, injuring 11 people. The King County Sheriff’s Office says a woman apparently shoplifted from the Ross Dress for Less store in Burien, then got into the van. The driver of the van tried to speed off and crashed into a car, then through the store’s windows. The van hit a stroller with a 2-year-old boy in it as well as several other people. The boy, his grandfather and another man were critically injured. The van driver and passenger were arrested.

GRAND COULEE DAM-COMPENSATION

Spokane Tribe finally wins compensation for Grand Coulee Dam

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane Tribe of Indians will finally be compensated after some of their ancestral homelands were flooded by the giant Grand Coulee Dam seven decades ago. The U.S. House on Monday approved and sent to President Donald Trump a bill that sets up yearly payments to the tribe based on a similar system for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. The Spokesman-Review reported that Trump is expected to sign the bill. The Spokane Tribe will receive $6 million a year for 10 years, and $8 million a year after that. The money will come from revenues of the Bonneville Power Administration, which sells electricity generated by Grand Coulee and other federal dams in the Northwest.

BC-CONSTRUCTION SITE-FIRE

3 injured at high-rise construction site in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Fire Department says three construction workers suffered burns on the ninth floor of a downtown Seattle high-rise. The Seattle Times reports the incident in the 1200 block of Second Avenue Tuesday was classified on dispatch logs as electrical, and Seattle Fire said that it occurred in a vault room of the building. Fire officials say while no fire occurred, enough heat was created to injure the three workers. Two were taken in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center.

LIGHT RAIL EXTENSION

Federal transportation agency funds $1.4B light rail project

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal transportation agency has committed more than $1 billion to construction of a Washington state light rail extension project intended to bring alternative transportation choices to King County residents. KOMO-TV reports that construction of the 8-mile Federal Way light rail project is set to begin early next year after the U.S. Department of Transportation committed a $790 million grant and a $629 million low-interest loan. Officials say the project would extend the light rail from Angle Lake south to the city of Federal Way and service three new stations. Officials say demolition and utility relocation work began this fall and construction is set to start early 2020.

YACHT CLUB CRASH

Driver dies after crashing into water by Poulsbo Yacht Club

POULSBO, Wash. (AP) — The 19-year-old driver behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into the water near the Poulsbo Yacht Club has died. Poulsbo Police Chief Dan Schoonmaker said Shane Casey Larson of Poulsbo died Sunday after being rescued from the submerged vehicle in Liberty Bay Saturday morning. The Kitsap Sun reports Larson was initially taken to Harrison Medical Center in critical condition and three firefighters were also hospitalized for hypothermia. A 20-year-old woman who was a passenger also escaped from the vehicle on her own. Authorities are investigating and believe speed was a factor in the crash.

WEYERHAEUSER-MONTANA TIMBER SALE

Weyerhaeuser to sell 1,000 square miles of Montana timber

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The Washington-based timber giant Weyerhaeuser has agreed to sell its nearly 1,000 square miles of timberland in Montana to a private investment company for $145 million in cash. The Flathead Beacon in Kalispell reports it’s not yet clear how the transaction will affect land access in northwest Montana, and the sale is expected to be completed sometime next year. A Weyerhaeuser official declined to comment, and a company press release did not disclose the name of the buyer or whether the buyer intends to manage the parcels for timber production or sell them off for private development.

HIGH SCHOOL-RACIST COMMENTS

Washington state school reviews racist incident at ball game

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) — A school district in eastern Washington is investigating reports of racist taunts between the students, fans, athletes and parents at a high school basketball game. KREM-TV reports Moses Lake School District Superintendent Joshua Meek said the school’s video surveillance program will be used to investigate Saturday’s basketball game between Moses Lake High School and Davis High School. The school system said its student body is more than 53% non-white and that this is the first time such claims have been reported about Moses Lake High School.

MINE UNION STRIKE

Union members from Idaho mine reject agreement with company

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Members of a union representing workers at an Idaho mine have rejected a tentative agreement that could have ended a two-and-half year strike. The Spokesman-Review reported Monday that United Steelworkers Local 5114 and Hecla Mining Company announced a tentative agreement in November that required ratification by a majority of union members. Union officials say a third party counted ballots Monday finding that the majority voted against the proposed contract. Officials say the union represents about 200 workers at the Lucky Friday Mine near Mullan, Idaho. Hecla Mining was not immediately available for comment.