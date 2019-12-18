OR–News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 1:10 p.m.

IMMIGRATION COURTS-LAWSUIT

The immigration court system under the Trump administration has become a “deportation machine,” two groups said in a lawsuit filed in federal court on Wednesday. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 620 words.

OREGON STABBING

BEAVERTON, Ore. — An attacker stabbed multiple people at a suburban Portland shopping center Wednesday, killing one person and wounding others before being apprehended, authorities said. SENT: 130 words. Developing.

TRANSGENDER TEEN-MURDER

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man accused of strangling a transgender teenager after learning she was biologically male and dumping her body in a mountainous area of southwest Washington made a first court appearance Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder. SENT: 350 words.

OREGON-HOMELESS-REMOVALS

SALEM, Ore. — James Wilbur sat next to a blue tarp covering his tent and supplies Tuesday at a sidewalk homeless camp in Oregon’s capital city, wondering where he would sleep the next few days and weeks. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 580 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS BETTING

LINCOLN, R.I. — The line for the ticket windows at a Rhode Island casino’s sportsbook stretched to the door on one afternoon last month: Gamblers were cashing in their winnings from betting on the victorious New England Patriots the day before and placing new wagers for that night. SENT: 1150 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

—MINISTRY LEADER-SEX ABUSE: Ex-church ministry leader faces new child sex abuse charges.

—MURDER FOR HIRE SENTENCE: State reduces hit-man sentence after cop conduct questioned.