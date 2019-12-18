AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Dec. 18 9:00 AM Sea-Tac Airport host live reindeer on light rail platform to celebrate the holidays

Location: Sound Transit, SeaTac, WA

Weblinks: https://www.portseattle.org/sea-tac, https://twitter.com/SeaTacAirport

Contacts: Kate Hudson, Sea-Tac Airport, Hudson.K@portseattle.org, 1 206 787 6801

——————–

Wednesday, Dec. 18 9:00 AM Las Vegas Bowl Week 2019 events – Players and coaches from the Boise State Broncos and Washington Huskies football teams visit Opportunity Village as part of the Las Vegas Bowl pregame activities, Opportunity Village: Engelstad Campus, 6050 S Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas (9:00 AM PST), and attend the official welcome reception on Fremont Street, Fremont Street Experience, 3rd Street Intersection), Las Vegas (5:30 AM PST)

Weblinks: http://www.unlv.edu, https://twitter.com/unlvnews

Contacts: Mark Wallington , UNLV Rebels Media Office , mark.wallington@unlv.edu, 1 702 895 4472

——————–

Wednesday, Dec. 18 10:00 AM Seattle Mayor Durkan and King County Executive Constantine sign regional homeless authority agreement – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine hold a ceremony to sign an interlocal agrement to create a new regional homelessness authorit

Location: The Yesler Building, 400 Yesler Way, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Chase Gallagher, King County, WA, chase.gallagher@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 8537

——————–

Wednesday, Dec. 18 10:30 AM WSDOT media event on Christmas week ferry service – Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) holds media availability to discuss ridership predictions, travel tips, and special holiday schedules ahead of the Christmas week

Location: Edmonds, 199 Sunset Ave S, Edmonds, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/wsdot

Contacts: Ian Sterling, WSDOT communications, Sterian@wsdot.wa.gov, 1 206 714 1556

——————–

Wednesday, Dec. 18 3:30 PM Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board meeting – Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board hosts public meeting to consider nomination of the Avon/Capitol Crest Apartments in Capitol Hill for landmark status

Location: Seattle City Hall, 600 4th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Lois Maag, Seattle Neighborhoods, lois.maag@seattle.gov, 1 206 615 0950; Sam Read , Seattle Neighborhoods, 1 206 727 8808;

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 19 9:00 AM Sea-Tac Airport host live reindeer on light rail platform to celebrate the holidays

Location: Sound Transit, SeaTac, WA

Weblinks: https://www.portseattle.org/sea-tac, https://twitter.com/SeaTacAirport

Contacts: Kate Hudson, Sea-Tac Airport, Hudson.K@portseattle.org, 1 206 787 6801

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 19 5:30 PM U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian Coast Guard mark 40 years of cooperation – Ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of Cooperative Vessel Traffic Services agreement between the U.S. Coast Guard and the Canadian Coast Guard

Location: U.S. Coast Guard Base Seattle, 1519 Alaskan Way S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.uscg.mil, https://twitter.com/USCG

Contacts: U.S. Coast Guard 13th District External Affairs, USCGD13@gmail.com, 1 206 220 7237

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 19 6:30 PM Connect Evergreen Community Coalition holds underage drinking and driving awareness event – Connect Evergreen Community Coalition, Washington state Target Zero program, Vancouver Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington State Patrol hold town hall event to discuss underage drinking and driving under the influence of alcohol and other substances

Location: Evergreen High School, 14300 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: http://www.evergreenps.org/, https://twitter.com/evergreenps

Contacts: Trooper Will Finn, Washington State Patrol, William.Finn@wsp.wa.gov, 1 360 831 3037

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 19

Weblinks: http://www.paccar.com/news

Contacts: Ken Hastings, PACCAR Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@paccar.com, 1 425 468 7530

——————–

——————–

Friday, Dec. 20 5:45 PM Memorial for the Homeless in Vancouver – Friends of the Carpenter, Outsiders Inn, and the Council for the Homeless host a Memorial for the Homeless, commemorating the 15 people with Vancouver-area connections who died while homeless this year

Location: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1309 Franklin St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: http://friendsofthecarpenter.org/, https://twitter.com/friendcarpenter

Contacts: Tom Iberle, Friends of the Carpenter , tom@friendsofthecarpenter.org, 1 360 750 4752

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Dec. 20 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q3 2019 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345