Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Northern Oregon Cascades until Dec 19 at 4:00 PM
1 of 3
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Northern Oregon Cascades until Dec 19 at 10:00 AM
2 of 3
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Klamath Basin until Dec 19 at 1:00 PM
3 of 3
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:02 pm

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 57, Skyline 35

Bonneville 60, Hillcrest 49

Coeur d’Alene 62, Cheney, Wash. 50

Gooding 56, American Falls 30

Idaho Falls 61, Madison 57

Lost Rivers 71, Ririe 50

Middleton 80, Caldwell 33

Minico 54, Highland 49

Murtaugh 60, Hansen 56

N. Gem 80, Sho-Ban 59

Oakley 56, Glenns Ferry 51

Rigby 73, Thunder Ridge 46

Shoshone 62, Wendell 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bear Lake 59, Malad 20

Coeur d’Alene 55, Cheney, Wash. 49

Firth 37, W. Jefferson 33

Hansen 42, Murtaugh 38

Kellogg 43, Wallace 36

Kimberly 43, Buhl 32

Lighthouse Christian 58, Richfield 25

Soda Springs 71, West Side 40

South Fremont 48, Marsh Valley 35

Sugar-Salem 41, Snake River 37

Valley 34, Oakley 30

Tarkanian Classic=

Diamond Bracket=

Liberty, Nev. 58, Century 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles