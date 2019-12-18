Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackfoot 57, Skyline 35
Bonneville 60, Hillcrest 49
Coeur d’Alene 62, Cheney, Wash. 50
Gooding 56, American Falls 30
Idaho Falls 61, Madison 57
Lost Rivers 71, Ririe 50
Middleton 80, Caldwell 33
Minico 54, Highland 49
Murtaugh 60, Hansen 56
N. Gem 80, Sho-Ban 59
Oakley 56, Glenns Ferry 51
Rigby 73, Thunder Ridge 46
Shoshone 62, Wendell 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear Lake 59, Malad 20
Coeur d’Alene 55, Cheney, Wash. 49
Firth 37, W. Jefferson 33
Hansen 42, Murtaugh 38
Kellogg 43, Wallace 36
Kimberly 43, Buhl 32
Lighthouse Christian 58, Richfield 25
Soda Springs 71, West Side 40
South Fremont 48, Marsh Valley 35
Sugar-Salem 41, Snake River 37
Valley 34, Oakley 30
Tarkanian Classic=
Diamond Bracket=
Liberty, Nev. 58, Century 42
