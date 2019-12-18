Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:57 pm

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Murphy 85, Oak Harbor 48

Capital 48, North Thurston 41

Cascade Christian 65, Washington 55

Cedarcrest 56, Arlington 46

Central Kitsap 42, Timberline 37

Charles Wright Academy 57, Eastside Prep 39

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 62, Cheney 50

Glacier Peak 66, Cascade (Everett) 27

Jackson 53, Lake Stevens 46

Kamiak 67, Mount Vernon 53

King’s 57, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 48

Lynden Christian 69, Seattle Christian 61

Mariner 75, Monroe 64

Marysville-Pilchuck 89, Lynnwood 54

Meadowdale 71, Snohomish 56

Nathan Hale 74, Franklin 64

Peninsula 57, Yelm 44

Port Angeles 65, North Kitsap 64

Reardan 76, Upper Columbia Academy 45

Seattle Prep 69, Cypress Bay, Fla. 42

Sequim 63, Forks 49

Shorecrest 66, Marysville-Getchell 37

Shorewood 58, Everett 49

Stanwood 60, Edmonds-Woodway 55

Toledo 46, Adna 41

Union 99, Evergreen (Vancouver) 63

Washougal 49, Mark Morris 42

Winlock 72, Morton/White Pass 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 39, Rainier 38

Ballard 41, Chief Sealth 34

Blanchet 63, Nathan Hale 16

Capital 51, North Thurston 37

Centralia 23, Tenino 18

Charles Wright Academy 46, Eastside Prep 16

Clallam Bay 58, Muckleshoot Tribal School 51

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 55, Cheney 49

Eastlake 55, Mount Si 52

Eastside Catholic 69, Ingraham 62

Franklin 94, Lincoln 10

Heritage 55, Ridgefield 45

Ilwaco 72, North Beach 10

Inglemoor 54, North Creek 40

Klahowya 42, Forks 37

Lake Washington 74, Archbishop Murphy 9

Liberty 52, Interlake 45

Mossyrock 57, Toutle Lake 32

Pe Ell 51, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 44

Port Angeles 67, North Kitsap 39

Rainier Beach 47, West Seattle 37

Reardan 48, Upper Columbia Academy 25

Sammamish 46, Bellevue 30

Seattle Prep 60, Lakeside (Seattle) 37

Union 65, Evergreen (Vancouver) 23

Wahkiakum 62, La Conner 50

Washington 45, Cascade Christian Academy 41

Washougal 71, Mark Morris 29

Willapa Valley 50, Ocosta 17

Winlock 36, Morton/White Pass 25

Woodinville 64, Redmond 26

Yelm 71, Peninsula 57

Nike Tournament=

Joe Smith=

La Jolla Country Day, Calif. 45, Garfield 31

John Anderson=

Windward, Calif. 69, Eastside Catholic 62

Tarkanian Classic=

Premier Bracket=

Mountain View 28, Durango, Nev. 16

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

