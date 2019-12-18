Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Murphy 85, Oak Harbor 48
Capital 48, North Thurston 41
Cascade Christian 65, Washington 55
Cedarcrest 56, Arlington 46
Central Kitsap 42, Timberline 37
Charles Wright Academy 57, Eastside Prep 39
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 62, Cheney 50
Glacier Peak 66, Cascade (Everett) 27
Jackson 53, Lake Stevens 46
Kamiak 67, Mount Vernon 53
King’s 57, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 48
Lynden Christian 69, Seattle Christian 61
Mariner 75, Monroe 64
Marysville-Pilchuck 89, Lynnwood 54
Meadowdale 71, Snohomish 56
Nathan Hale 74, Franklin 64
Peninsula 57, Yelm 44
Port Angeles 65, North Kitsap 64
Reardan 76, Upper Columbia Academy 45
Seattle Prep 69, Cypress Bay, Fla. 42
Sequim 63, Forks 49
Shorecrest 66, Marysville-Getchell 37
Shorewood 58, Everett 49
Stanwood 60, Edmonds-Woodway 55
Toledo 46, Adna 41
Union 99, Evergreen (Vancouver) 63
Washougal 49, Mark Morris 42
Winlock 72, Morton/White Pass 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 39, Rainier 38
Ballard 41, Chief Sealth 34
Blanchet 63, Nathan Hale 16
Capital 51, North Thurston 37
Centralia 23, Tenino 18
Charles Wright Academy 46, Eastside Prep 16
Clallam Bay 58, Muckleshoot Tribal School 51
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 55, Cheney 49
Eastlake 55, Mount Si 52
Eastside Catholic 69, Ingraham 62
Franklin 94, Lincoln 10
Heritage 55, Ridgefield 45
Ilwaco 72, North Beach 10
Inglemoor 54, North Creek 40
Klahowya 42, Forks 37
Lake Washington 74, Archbishop Murphy 9
Liberty 52, Interlake 45
Mossyrock 57, Toutle Lake 32
Pe Ell 51, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 44
Port Angeles 67, North Kitsap 39
Rainier Beach 47, West Seattle 37
Reardan 48, Upper Columbia Academy 25
Sammamish 46, Bellevue 30
Seattle Prep 60, Lakeside (Seattle) 37
Union 65, Evergreen (Vancouver) 23
Wahkiakum 62, La Conner 50
Washington 45, Cascade Christian Academy 41
Washougal 71, Mark Morris 29
Willapa Valley 50, Ocosta 17
Winlock 36, Morton/White Pass 25
Woodinville 64, Redmond 26
Yelm 71, Peninsula 57
Nike Tournament=
Joe Smith=
La Jolla Country Day, Calif. 45, Garfield 31
John Anderson=
Windward, Calif. 69, Eastside Catholic 62
Tarkanian Classic=
Premier Bracket=
Mountain View 28, Durango, Nev. 16
