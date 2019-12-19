Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Idaho House Republican leaders say property tax relief and redistricting will be high on their list of priorities in the 2020 legislative session. House Speaker Scott Bedke of Oakley spoke Tuesday at a Republican town hall. He says rising property taxes are a problem in fast-growing areas of the state. Republican leaders also say they are considering redistricting legislation that could increase the number of legislative districts. The state currently has 35 districts. Republicans hold super-majorities in the House and Senate. Increasing the number of districts could bolster those super-majorities. The Legislature begins meeting in early January.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Boise man has been charged with first-degree murder after police discovered a woman’s body at a Boise home. Fifty-six-year-old David L. Randall was booked into the Ada County Jail on Tuesday, and court records don’t reveal if he has obtained an attorney. The Boise Police Department says they were called to a home on Monday, where they found the dead woman and Randall. The woman’s name has not yet been released. Police say evidence at the scene indicates her death was suspicious. Randall has not yet entered a plea.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A pair of Yellowstone National Park wolf pups were fatally hit by a vehicle after the animals became used to humans and started hanging around a road near their den. Yellowstone officials said the pups were hit at about sunset Tuesday. The animals were from the Junction Butte pack, a group of wolves that is frequently seen by visitors. Park officials say in recent months some hikers had violated a requirement to stay 100 yards from wolves and approached the pups to take their photo. After becoming accustomed to people, the pups began coming close to visitors along the road prior to being killed.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Interior Department, Idaho and Wyoming are appealing a court ruling that halted a Trump administration plan to ease land-use restrictions that protect struggling sage grouse. The notices filed Monday say the agency and states will seek a review by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals of a ruling temporarily preventing the plan from being used. Idaho and Wyoming back the Trump administration plan that eases restrictions on energy companies and other industries. A judge in October said the U.S. Bureau of Land Management hadn’t adequately considered how the Trump administration plan could harm sage grouse.