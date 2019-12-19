Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old attacker carried out a series of stabbings and carjackings at a suburban Portland shopping center and a nearby town, killing one person. Police in the city of Beaverton say two people were stabbed Wednesday inside a Wells Fargo bank and a man was stabbed at a gym next door. Authorities say the assailant stole the man’s car and drove into a suburb, where he stole another woman’s car and stabbed her. He eventually ran from officers before being caught. A woman was killed inside the bank and another woman was critically injured there. Police identified the jailed alleged attacker as Salvador Martinez-Romero. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A 25-year-old Washington man is accused of strangling a transgender teenager when he learned she was born a male. David Bogdanov was in court Wednesday in Vancouver, Washington and was denied bail. Authorities say Bogdanov killed 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen, who disappeared June 6. Her remains were found earlier this month in a remote area of Larch Mountain by a person gathering bear grass. Court documents say Bogdanov was with Kuhnhausen the day she died and went to Larch Mountain hours later.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Law groups representing immigrants say the immigration court system under the Trump administration has become a “deportation machine.” A lawsuit filed in federal court in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday says that the immigration courts have the ultimate goal of deportation rather than fair adjudication. Melissa Crow of the Southern Poverty Law Center, which is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, says this case has the potential to provide fairness to asylum seekers and others who have been the target the Trump administration’s rhetoric and policies.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon transgender woman is suing Miss USA pageants, saying its rule that limits competition to “natural born female” is a form of gender discrimination. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Anita Green holds the title of 2019 Miss Earth Elite Oregon and competed in the 2018 Miss Montana contest. She applied to participate in the Miss United States of America pageant last year but was rejected. The lawsuit says the policy is discriminatory because it denied her the full and equal advantages and privileges of defendant’s services in violation of Oregon’s public accommodations law. The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Portland Tuesday. Messages left for the United States of America pageant weren’t immediately returned.