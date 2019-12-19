Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling in a public records lawsuit brought against the state Legislature by a coalition of news organizations. The nine-member court is set to post its ruling Thursday morning. The court heard oral arguments in June on the appeal of a case that was sparked by a September 2017 lawsuit from the media coalition, led by The Associated Press. The group sued to challenge lawmakers’ assertion they are not subject to the law that applies to other elected officials and agencies. A Thurston County Superior Court judge ruled that the offices of individual lawmakers are subject to the Public Records Act, but the Washington Legislature, the House and Senate were not.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wants to spend more than $300 million from the state’s emergency budget reserve to add 2,100 shelter beds and provide other help to combat homelessness. The Democrat on Wednesday unveiled his supplemental spending plan Wednesday to the state’s current $52.4 billion two-year budget. Inslee says Washington must do more to find housing for people who are homeless. He says Washington has the fifth-highest per-capita rate of homelessness in the U.S. The state currently has about $2.5 billion in its emergency fund. The Legislature convenes next month and will consider Inslee’s proposal.

SEATTLE (AP) — A century-old Seattle barrel company has been indicted in what prosecutors are calling a long-running pollution conspiracy. The U.S. indictment made public Wednesday says Seattle Barrel and Cooperage used a hidden drain to pump caustic wastewater directly into the King County sewer system. Prosecutors say the waste can wind up in waters that are home to protected salmon, orcas and other species. Seattle Barrel is blaming a former employee who was fired nine months ago. The company says it didn’t encourage or permit that worker’s actions. The former employee hasn’t been charged. The indictment names Seattle Barrel’s owner, whose grandfather founded the company in 1916.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle is among the U.S. cities that will soon have one less option for car rentals due to the pending withdrawal of Share Now. The Seattle Times reports Share Now plans to close its North American operations after Feb. 29. The German company offers short-term rentals of Mercedes-Benz cars, BMWs, Mini Coopers, and Smart cars. The company says it had 148,309 customers in Seattle. Existing customers will be able to use the service until late February but new customers will not be permitted to enroll past Dec. 18. Share Now declined to disclose the number of employees affected.