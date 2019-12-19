Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RANCHING STANDOFF-GRAZING PERMIT LAWSUIT

Judge considers Hammond Ranches grazing permit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, is considering whether federal authorities should revoke grazing permits it granted to two Oregon cattle ranchers who were pardoned by President Donald Trump. Dwight and Steven Hammond were convicted of arson for setting a fire on federal land that burned about 140 acres. They were ultimately sentenced to five years in prison. A protest over their case led to the 2016 armed occupation of a wildlife refuge near Burns, Oregon that ended with one death. Trump pardoned the Hammonds last year but environmental groups sued when the U.S. government renewed their grazing permits.

VAPE STORES-SUSPENDED LICENSE

3 vape store licenses suspended for not complying with ban

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A southwestern Washington vapor shop among the first to have its license suspended for failure to comply with the state’s ban on flavored vapor products will close. The Columbian reports Fuse Vapor Distribution Inc., the business entity behind Fuse Vapor in Hazel Dell, was one of three suspended vapor businesses announced Wednesday by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. The Liquor and Cannabis Board conducted 3,100 educational visits at Washington vapor shops after the ban went into effect. Most shops had already pulled their flavored products, according to Capt. Lisa Reinke with the agency’s tobacco tax and vapor enforcement unit.

BUS CAR CRASH

Car crashes into school bus, 6 children injured

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Police say a car crashed into a school bus, injuring six children in southwestern Oregon. The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says police and fire responded to the crash on highway 199 in Grants Pass at 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say the bus with approximately 35 children was headed on a field trip when a 31-year-old driver in a Hyundai Sonata failed to stop in time and hit the bus from behind at about 35 mph. Six children who complained of pain were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police say the driver of the car was issued a citation for following too closely.

ILLNESS-SCHOOLS CLOSED

Illness forces another Oregon school district to close

HALSEY, Ore. (AP) — The Central Linn School District has shut down after dozens of students come down with the flu and norovirus. KVAL-TV reports Central Linn Elementary and Central Linn Junior/Senior High School will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. After weeks of monitoring school officials say a rapid increase of cases this week became a high concern. More than 20% of elementary school students and 30% of high school students have been out sick. This closure comes after Sweet Home and Greater Albany schools were hit with the bug. The school district plans to fully disinfect schools and reopen after holiday break on Jan. 6.

NIKE-EARNINGS

Nike’s sales get boost from direct-to-consumer strategy

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike’s quarterly results have again beat Wall Street expectations as its online sales grew and customers shrugged off a series of corporate scandals. Its revenues grew to $10.3 billion in its fiscal second quarter ending Nov. 30. That’s up 10% from the same period last year. Analysts had been expecting $10.1 billion in revenue. But Nike’s North America sales disappointed slightly and its stock slipped in after-hours trading. The quarter covered a scandal-marked period for Nike, but the sneaker company’s sales have a history of shrugging of controversy.

BC-US-OREGON-STABBING

1 dead, 3 hurt in stabbings at Oregon shopping center, town

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old attacker carried out a series of stabbings and carjackings at a suburban Portland shopping center and a nearby town, killing one person. Police in the city of Beaverton say two people were stabbed Wednesday inside a Wells Fargo bank and a man was stabbed at a gym next door. Authorities say the assailant stole the man’s car and drove into a suburb, where he stole another woman’s car and stabbed her. He eventually ran from officers before being caught. A woman was killed inside the bank and another woman was critically injured there. Police identified the jailed alleged attacker as Salvador Martinez-Romero. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

TRANSGENDER TEEN-MURDER

Man makes court appearance in transgender teen’s slaying

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A 25-year-old Washington man is accused of strangling a transgender teenager when he learned she was born a male. David Bogdanov was in court Wednesday in Vancouver, Washington and was denied bail. Authorities say Bogdanov killed 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen, who disappeared June 6. Her remains were found earlier this month in a remote area of Larch Mountain by a person gathering bear grass. Court documents say Bogdanov was with Kuhnhausen the day she died and went to Larch Mountain hours later.

AP-US-IMMIGRATION COURTS-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit says immigration courts are now deportation machines

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Law groups representing immigrants say the immigration court system under the Trump administration has become a “deportation machine.” A lawsuit filed in federal court in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday says that the immigration courts have the ultimate goal of deportation rather than fair adjudication. Melissa Crow of the Southern Poverty Law Center, which is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, says this case has the potential to provide fairness to asylum seekers and others who have been the target the Trump administration’s rhetoric and policies.