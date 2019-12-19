AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 19.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 19 11:00 AM Eugene Police Department staff serve holiday meals to approximately 300 people at the St. Vincent de Paul Lindholm Center

Location: St. Vincent de Paul Society – Lindholm Service Center, 450 OR-99, Eugene, OR

Weblinks: http://www.eugene-or.gov, https://twitter.com/cityofeugene

Contacts: Melinda McLaughlin, Eugene Police Department, Melinda.V.McLaughlin@ci.eugene.or.us, 1 541 682 5124, 1 541 255 6207

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 19 11:45 AM Dem Sen. Jeff Merkley discusses 2020 spending bill – Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley discusses the fiscal year 2020 spending bill that passed in the House yesterday, via media conference call

Weblinks: http://merkley.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenJeffMerkley

Contacts: Sara Hottman, Sen. Jeff Merkley state communications, sara_hottman@merkley.senate.gov, 1 503 326 3386

Please RSVP to get the call-in information

Thursday, Dec. 19 2:00 PM Oregon Public Health Advisory Board Accountability Metrics Subcommittee webinar meeting

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Delia Hernandez, Oregon Health Authority, PHD.Communications@state.or.us, 1 503 422 7179

Conference call access: 1 877 873 8017 * Access code: 767068 * or by computer, tablet or smartphone by launching this webinar: https://zoom.us/j/691521831.

Thursday, Dec. 19 Nike Q2 earnings – Nike Q2 earnings, for the U.S. sportswear manufacturer * John Donahoe will become president and CEO on 13 Jan, succeeding Mark Parker, who will become executive chairman

Weblinks: http://www.nike.com/main.html, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Mark Rhodes, NIKE press, 1 503 532 8877

