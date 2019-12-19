Oregon Digest

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RANCHING STANDOFF-GRAZING PERMIT LAWSUIT

PORTLAND, Ore. — A judge in Portland, Oregon heard arguments Thursday about whether the U.S. government was right to renew the grazing permits of two ranchers who were pardoned last year by President Donald Trump on an arson conviction for setting fire to federal lands. SENT: 380 words.

NIKE EARNINGS

NEW YORK — Nike’s quarterly results again beat Wall Street expectations, as its online sales grew and customers shrugged off a series of corporate scandals. By Alexandra Olson. SENT: 400 words.

WASHINGTON LAWMAKER INVESTIGATION

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington state lawmaker took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States during a 2016 standoff at a wildlife refuge in Oregon and traveled throughout the West meeting with far-right extremist groups, according to an investigative report released Thursday. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 790 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBC-COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

UNDATED — Georgia Southern offensive lineman Drew Wilson, Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton and Salisbury State receiver Octavion Wilson have been selected the Mayo Clinic Comeback Players of the Year. By AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo.

BKW-T25-BYU-OREGON ST

LAHAINA, Hawaii — No. 4 Oregon State faces BYU on Thursday night. UPCOMING: 400 words. Game starts at 9:30 p.m. PT

BKC-JACKSON ST-PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jackson State plays Portland at Chiles Center.

BKC-PORTLAND-MARYMONT

Portland State plays Loyola Marymount at Gersten Pavilion.

ALSO MOVED:

—OREGON STABBING: Oregon stabbing victims identified; 72-year-old woman killed.

—VAPE STORES-SUSPENDED LICENSE: 3 vape store licenses suspended for not complying with ban.

— ILLNESS-SCHOOLS CLOSED: he Central Linn School District has shut down after dozens of students come down with the flu and norovirus.

— BUS-CAR CRASH: Police say a car crashed into a school bus, injuring six children in southwestern Oregon.