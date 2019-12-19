Skip to Content
Published 10:39 pm

Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 81, Payette 30

Camas County 49, Tri-Valley 32

Carey 60, Victory Charter 54

Deary 58, Troy 47

Firth 57, South Fremont 50

Grangeville 63, Highland 34

Jerome 65, Buhl 36

Kamiah 63, Clearwater Valley 36

Kimberly 71, Snake River 60

Kuna 64, Canyon Ridge 50

Lewiston 62, Moscow 46

Lighthouse Christian 50, Declo 48

Nyssa, Ore. 39, Soda Springs 38

Pocatello 63, Ridgevue 39

Post Falls 58, Highland 44

Riverstone International School 64, Salmon River 43

Rocky Mountain 71, Mountain View 28

Sandpoint 49, Timberlake 39

St. Maries 47, Potlatch 44

Sun Valley Community 55, Twin Falls Christian Academy 40

Taylor’s Crossing 80, Sho-Ban 48

Valdez, Alaska 72, Kendrick 40

Wallace 56, Mullan/St. Regis 29

Watersprings 66, Grace Lutheran 18

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Green River, Wyo. 61, West Side 43

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 75, Bear Lake 40

Truckstop Classic=

Liberty Charter 61, Vale, Ore. 37

Marsing 59, Ontario, Ore. 19

New Plymouth 56, Aberdeen 44

Union Christmas Classic=

Council 67, Powder Valley, Ore. 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camas County 49, Tri-Valley 40

Clearwater Valley 29, Kamiah 23

Cole Valley 55, Melba 47

Declo 55, Wendell 23

Filer 45, Gooding 41

Hansen 40, Dietrich 24

Kendrick 63, Valdez, Alaska 41

Lake City 60, Lewiston 46

Mackay 68, Sho-Ban 65

North Star Charter 57, Idaho City 34

Notus 42, Greenleaf 39

Parma 50, Vale, Ore. 22

Raft River 55, Castleford 25

Rigby 56, Minico 29

Ririe 70, South Fremont 63

Sandpoint 64, Bonners Ferry 54

Shoshone 51, Hagerman 33

Skyline 62, Hillcrest 45

Teton 51, N. Fremont 38

Thunder Ridge 61, Idaho Falls 29

Timberlake 49, Lakeland 28

Twin Falls 58, Canyon Ridge 17

Wallace 60, Mullan/St. Regis 23

Watersprings 23, Grace Lutheran 7

Wilder 41, Compass Public Charter School 35

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Green River, Wyo. 58, Bear Lake 49

Nyssa Christmas Tournament=

Grangeville 54, Nyssa, Ore. 31

Payette 51, Adrian, Ore. 41

Union Classic Tournament=

Powder Valley, Ore. 38, Council 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

