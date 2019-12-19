Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 81, Payette 30
Camas County 49, Tri-Valley 32
Carey 60, Victory Charter 54
Deary 58, Troy 47
Firth 57, South Fremont 50
Grangeville 63, Highland 34
Jerome 65, Buhl 36
Kamiah 63, Clearwater Valley 36
Kimberly 71, Snake River 60
Kuna 64, Canyon Ridge 50
Lewiston 62, Moscow 46
Lewiston 62, Moscow 46
Lighthouse Christian 50, Declo 48
Nyssa, Ore. 39, Soda Springs 38
Pocatello 63, Ridgevue 39
Post Falls 58, Highland 44
Riverstone International School 64, Salmon River 43
Rocky Mountain 71, Mountain View 28
Sandpoint 49, Timberlake 39
St. Maries 47, Potlatch 44
Sun Valley Community 55, Twin Falls Christian Academy 40
Taylor’s Crossing 80, Sho-Ban 48
Valdez, Alaska 72, Kendrick 40
Wallace 56, Mullan/St. Regis 29
Watersprings 66, Grace Lutheran 18
Flaming Gorge Classic=
Green River, Wyo. 61, West Side 43
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 75, Bear Lake 40
Truckstop Classic=
Liberty Charter 61, Vale, Ore. 37
Marsing 59, Ontario, Ore. 19
New Plymouth 56, Aberdeen 44
Union Christmas Classic=
Council 67, Powder Valley, Ore. 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Camas County 49, Tri-Valley 40
Clearwater Valley 29, Kamiah 23
Cole Valley 55, Melba 47
Declo 55, Wendell 23
Filer 45, Gooding 41
Hansen 40, Dietrich 24
Kendrick 63, Valdez, Alaska 41
Lake City 60, Lewiston 46
Mackay 68, Sho-Ban 65
North Star Charter 57, Idaho City 34
Notus 42, Greenleaf 39
Parma 50, Vale, Ore. 22
Raft River 55, Castleford 25
Rigby 56, Minico 29
Ririe 70, South Fremont 63
Sandpoint 64, Bonners Ferry 54
Shoshone 51, Hagerman 33
Skyline 62, Hillcrest 45
Teton 51, N. Fremont 38
Thunder Ridge 61, Idaho Falls 29
Timberlake 49, Lakeland 28
Twin Falls 58, Canyon Ridge 17
Wallace 60, Mullan/St. Regis 23
Watersprings 23, Grace Lutheran 7
Wilder 41, Compass Public Charter School 35
Flaming Gorge Classic=
Green River, Wyo. 58, Bear Lake 49
Nyssa Christmas Tournament=
Grangeville 54, Nyssa, Ore. 31
Payette 51, Adrian, Ore. 41
Union Classic Tournament=
Powder Valley, Ore. 38, Council 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/