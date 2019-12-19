WA–Washington News Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-PUBLIC RECORDS

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington Supreme Court ruled Thursday that state lawmakers are subject to the same public disclosure rules that apply to other elected officials and agencies. In a 7-2 , justices rejected lawmakers’ assertion that they are not required to turn over daily schedules, emails, text messages and other materials related to their work. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 600 words. AP Photos.

WASHINGTON LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington state lawmaker took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States during a 2016 standoff at a wildlife refuge in Oregon and traveled throughout the West meeting with far-right extremist groups, according to an investigative report released Thursday. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 580 words. AP Photos.

CONGRESS ETHICS MCMORRIS RODGERS

WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee has rebuked Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state for misusing taxpayer money and ordered her to reimburse more than $7,500 to the U.S. Treasury. By Matthew Daly. SENT: 340 words. With AP photos.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING-HOTELS

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Lawyers representing human trafficking victims say several major hotel chains have ignored human trafficking taking place in their businesses, from multiple men visiting a single room to cash-only payments. They’re suing to force the chains to take action. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 620 words. AP Photos.

STARBUCKS-SICK LEAVE SETTLEMENT

Starbucks violated New York City’s paid sick leave law by making ailing workers find substitutes or face possible discipline or even firing, officials said Thursday in announcing a settlement with the coffee chain. By Jennifer Peltz. SENT: 360 words.

RANCHING STANDOFF-GRAZING PERMIT LAWSUIT

PORTLAND, Ore. — A judge in Portland, Oregon, heard arguments Thursday about whether the U.S. government was right to renew the grazing permits of two ranchers who were pardoned last year by President Donald Trump on an arson conviction for setting fire to federal lands. SENT: 380 words.

ISLAMIC STATE SUPPORT

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 26-year-old Connecticut man who allegedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group’s leader has been charged with attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group in Syria, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. SENT: 370 words.

SPORTS

BKC—FLORIDA A&M-WASHINGTON STATE

PULLMAN, Wash. — Florida A&M plays at Washington State. By Will Ferguson. Upcoming 400 words. Game starts at 7:30 PM PST game start.

FBN—CARDINALS SEAHAWKS PREVIEW

SEATTLE — With two games left in the regular season, the Seattle Seahawks are bound for the playoffs for the eighth time in Pete Carroll’s 10 seasons in charge. By Tim Booth. SENT: 900 words.

SOC—NWSL-REIGN FC -LYON: NWSL’s Reign FC acquired by French powerhouse OL Groupe.

IN BRIEF:

—VAPE STORES SUSPENDED LICENSE: 3 vape store licenses suspended for not complying with ban.

—ROOMMATES ATTACKED: Police: 85-year-old woman kills 1 roommate, shoots another.

—CHILD FLU DEATH: King County child dies of flu.

—POLICE-FAKE PRESENTS STOLEN: Man steals fake presents from Pullman police lobby. With AP photos, video.