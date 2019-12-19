WA–Washington News Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good morning. Our news coverage plans Thursday. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-PUBLIC RECORDS

The Washington Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling in a public records lawsuit brought against the state Legislature by a coalition of news organizations, including The Associated Press. The court heard oral arguments in June on the appeal of a case that was sparked by a September 2017 lawsuit that challenged lawmakers’ assertion they are not subject to the law that applies to other elected officials and agencies. By Rachel La Corte. DEVELOPING.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING-HOTELS

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Lawyers representing human trafficking victims say several major hotel chains have ignored human trafficking taking place in their businesses, from multiple men visiting a single room to cash-only payments. They’re suing to force the chains to take action. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 650 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

BKC—FLORIDA A&M-WASHINGTON STATE

PULLMAN, Wash. — Florida A&M plays at Washington State. By Will Ferguson. Upcoming 400 words. Game starts at 7:30 PM PST game start.

IN BRIEF:

—ROOMMATES ATTACKED: Police: 85-year-old woman kills 1 roommate, shoots another.

—CHILD FLU DEATH: King County child dies of flu.

—POLICE-FAKE PRESENTS STOLEN: Man steals fake presents from Pullman police lobby.